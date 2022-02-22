Users of Largest NFT Market OpenSea Hit by Phishing Attack, Lose $1.7 Million

Hundreds of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) were stolen from OpenSea users on Saturday, 19 February, sparking rumours that the world's largest NFT marketplace was hacked and $200 million was lost in value.

Devin Finzer, co-founder and CEO of OpenSea, clarified on Twitter that it was apparently a phishing scam directed at 32 individual users, and not connected to the NFT marketplace itself.

This list was narrowed down to just 17 users.