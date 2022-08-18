Latest ConservativeHome Poll Shows Truss 32 Points Ahead of Sunak in UK PM Race
Truss commands the support of around 60% of the Tories, while Sunak is expected to get 28% of the votes.
The latest ConservativeHome survey, the results of which were published on Wednesday, 17 August, has revealed that Liz Truss is 32 points ahead of Rishi Sunak in the race for the leadership of the Conservative Party and the United Kingdom government's prime ministerial post.
According to the survey, the Foreign Secretary commands the support of around 60 percent of the Tories, while the former Chancellor of the Exchequer stands at 28 percent. Around 9 percent are undecided.
"The survey has produced much the same result as it did when we last published on 4 August. Then, Rishi Sunak was on 26 percent, Liz Truss was on 58 percent and 12 percent were undecided. Now, those figures are 28 percent, 60 percent and nineper cent. We have rolled Neither and Won’t Vote into the same column this time round," reads the text accompanying the website's survey.
According to its website, ConservativeHome "is Britain's leading independent conservative news and analysis site."
What Does This Mean for Sunak
"The sum of Opinium, YouGov, and our survey is that Truss is set to win by a margin roughly between 70-30 and 60-40 – perhaps a bit higher, perhaps a bit lower. To which the riposte from Camp Sunak is that none of us are properly weighting for the larger southern Associations whose members are more likely to vote for their man in larger numbers than others," the report added.
It is pertinent to note, however, that in contrast to the wider UK population, research indicates that more than half of the fee-paying Tory members are over 60 years of age and tend to be male residents of southern England, and yes, 97 percent of them are overwhelmingly white.
The polling within the party will officially close on the evening of 2 September. The results will be declared by 5 September, which is when the House of Commons will also resume its activities.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.