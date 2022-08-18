Latest ConservativeHome Poll Shows Truss 32 Points Ahead of Sunak in UK PM Race

"The sum of Opinium, YouGov, and our survey is that Truss is set to win by a margin roughly between 70-30 and 60-40 – perhaps a bit higher, perhaps a bit lower. To which the riposte from Camp Sunak is that none of us are properly weighting for the larger southern Associations whose members are more likely to vote for their man in larger numbers than others," the report added.

It is pertinent to note, however, that in contrast to the wider UK population, research indicates that more than half of the fee-paying Tory members are over 60 years of age and tend to be male residents of southern England, and yes, 97 percent of them are overwhelmingly white.

The polling within the party will officially close on the evening of 2 September. The results will be declared by 5 September, which is when the House of Commons will also resume its activities.