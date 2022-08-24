Rishi Sunak Says He Will Not Serve in Government if Liz Truss Becomes Next UK PM

Indian-origin politician Rishi Sunak, who is one of the two candidates in the race for becoming the next prime minister of the United Kingdom, indicated on Monday, 22 August, that he would not serve in a government run by Liz Truss, the other candidate.

"One thing I have reflected on quite a bit being in government, in cabinet the last few years – you really need to agree with the big things," the former chancellor of the exchequer told BBC Radio 2.

"Because it's tough, as I found out, when you don't and I wouldn't want to end up in a situation like that again," he added.