Rishi Sunak Says He Will Not Serve in Government if Liz Truss Becomes Next UK PM
A recent survey revealed that Truss is 32 points ahead of Sunak in the prime ministerial race.
Indian-origin politician Rishi Sunak, who is one of the two candidates in the race for becoming the next prime minister of the United Kingdom, indicated on Monday, 22 August, that he would not serve in a government run by Liz Truss, the other candidate.
"One thing I have reflected on quite a bit being in government, in cabinet the last few years – you really need to agree with the big things," the former chancellor of the exchequer told BBC Radio 2.
"Because it's tough, as I found out, when you don't and I wouldn't want to end up in a situation like that again," he added.
Sunak also dismissed any speculation that the foreign secretary might offer him the health secretary job in her cabinet if she becomes the prime minister.
"I am not focused on all of that, and I doubt Liz is. I am not thinking about jobs for me or anyone else," he said.
The latest Conservative Home survey, the results of which were published on 17 August, revealed that Liz Truss is 32 points ahead of Rishi Sunak in the race for the leadership of the Conservative Party and the United Kingdom government's prime ministerial post.
According to the survey, the foreign secretary commands the support of around 60 percent of the Tories, while the former Chancellor stands at 28 percent. Around 9 percent are undecided.
(With inputs from Bloomberg and the BBC.)
