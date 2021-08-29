New Kabul Terror Attack 'Highly Likely' in 24-36 Hours: US Prez Biden Warns

While the Taliban, which took-over Kabul on 15 August, said they have arrested some suspects involved in Thursday's airport blast, they also condemned the US drone strike. Alleging that a woman and a child were wounded in the attack, a Taliban spokesperson told Reuters:



"The Americans should have informed us before conducting the air strike. It was a clear attack on Afghan territory.”

A spokesperson has also, as per Reuters, said the Taliban would take over the airport "very soon", after US forces pull out. They are also slated to announce a full cabinet soon.