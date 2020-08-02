Nepal to Send New Map to India, UN And International Agencies

Two months after the Nepal parliament passed a controversial new map showing three Indian regions in Nepali territory, the government plans to send its recently revised map to India, the United Nations (UN), Google and other international organisations by mid-August, a minister has said.

"We will be sending the updated map including Kalapani, Lipulekh and Limpiyadhura to various UN agencies and the international community including India. The process will be completed by the middle of this month," Padma Aryal, Minister for Land Management, Cooperatives and Poverty Alleviation told ANI.

The Department of Measurement has distributed over 25,000 copies of the latest version of the map in the country and plans to print 4,000 copies to send to the international community.