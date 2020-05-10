Nepal has raised objection over India inaugurating a strategically crucial link road in Uttarakhand, connecting the Lipulekh pass along the border with China.The 80-km-long road, at a height of 17,000 feet along the border of China was meant to shorten the trip to Kailash Mansarovar in Tibet.Nepal's Foreign Ministry, in a statement on its website, said: "This unilateral act runs against the understanding reached between the two countries including at the level of the Prime Ministers that a solution to boundary issues would be sought through negotiation," reported PTI.Lipulekh pass is a point near Kalapani, a disputed border area between Nepal and India. Both countries have claimed this to be a part of their territory.The link road was inaugurated by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday.To Shiva’s Home: A Survivor’s Guide to Kailash Mansarovar YatraMEA RespondsThe Indian Foreign Ministry has responded to this statement, saying the road lies well within the Indian territory."The recently inaugurated road section in Pithoragarh district in the state of Uttarakhand lies completely within the territory of India. The road follows the pre-existing route used by the pilgrims of the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra. Under the present project, the same road has been made pliable for the ease and convenience of pilgrims, locals and traders," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.India is committed to resolving outstanding boundary issues through diplomatic dialogue upholding the friendly bilateral relations with Nepal, read the statement.The construction of the road began in 2008.(With inputs from PTI)Nepal Halts All Mountaineering Expeditions, Suspends Tourist Visas