Muizzu Visits Modi: The Maldives Can't Really Exit India's Sphere of Influence

Maldivian President Mohammad Muizzu recently concluded a five-day visit to India on 11 October. This was the first state visit by Muizzu to India after taking office in November last year, though he visited India for the swearing-in ceremony in June. Muizzu had won the presidential election riding on the ‘India Out’ campaign and had focussed on strengthening ties with China.

He even went to Turkey in December last year on his first official visit and visited China in January, during which both sides signed around 20 agreements focussing on various sectors. As a result, India-Maldives relations hit quite a low last year.

Muizzu's government also pushed India to withdraw its military personnel from the country. The situation further deteriorated after some Maldivian diplomats engaged in anti-India and anti-Modi rhetoric.