Turkish Court Suspends Khashoggi Murder Trial, Transfers It to Saudi Arabia

Speaking to reporters outside the court, Hatice Cengiz, Khashoggi's fiancée, said that she would apply for an appeal, reported AFP.

"My fight for justice for Jamal is not over. The courts might have decided that they can ignore the truth about his case, but I will not stop and I will not be quiet about it. We all know who is guilty of Jamal's murder and it is now more important than ever that I keep going," Cengiz wrote on Twitter.