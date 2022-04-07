Turkish Court Suspends Khashoggi Murder Trial, Transfers It to Saudi Arabia
Several human rights groups had warned against the transfer as they believed it would lead to a "cover-up."
A Turkish court on Thursday, 6 April, suspended the trial in the absentia of 26 Saudi Arabians accused of killing journalist Jamal Khashoggi and transferred it to Saudi Arabia.
Several human rights groups had warned against the move, stating that it would lead to a "cover-up" of the murder. The ruling also comes at a time when Turkey and Saudi Arabia are mending their troubled relationship.
In 2018, the Washington Post columnist, who was critical of the Saudi crown prince, was killed by a team of operatives allegedly linked to the prince in the kingdom's consulate in Istanbul.
Contending that the trial in Turkey would remain inconclusive, the prosecutor in the case had recommended last week that the case be transferred to Saudi Arabia. The Justice Minister of Turkey too supported the prosecutor, although he had also said that the Turkey court could resume the trial if it was not satisfied with the results of the proceedings in the Saudi court.
'It's a Scandalous Decision'
Emma Sinclair-Webb, the Turkey director for New York-based Human Rights Watch, said, "It's a scandalous decision". The court, she said, had "rubber-stamped" a decision that would help Turkey to mend its relationship with Saudi Arabia, reported Associated Press.
"In the interest of realpolitik, Turkey is ready to sacrifice justice for an egregious crime on its soil," she said, adding that the decision would pave the way for other countries to murder people in Turkey and get away with it.
Milena Buyum, Amnesty International's Turkey official, said the court's decision was "appalling and clearly political."
Will Keep Fighting: Khashoggi's Fiancee
Speaking to reporters outside the court, Hatice Cengiz, Khashoggi's fiancée, said that she would apply for an appeal, reported AFP.
"My fight for justice for Jamal is not over. The courts might have decided that they can ignore the truth about his case, but I will not stop and I will not be quiet about it. We all know who is guilty of Jamal's murder and it is now more important than ever that I keep going," Cengiz wrote on Twitter.
More About Khashoggi Murder
On 2 October 2018, the 59-year-old journalist who had gone into self-exile was directed by Saudi Arabia's ambassador to the United States to go to the kingdom's consulate in Istanbul to receive some documents for his forthcoming marriage to a Turkish national.
He was subsequently drugged, strangled, and dismembered by a group of operatives allegedly linked to the prince. The murder had sparked widespread outrage globally.
(With inputs from AFP, Associated Press.)
