Saudi Crown Prince Approved Killing of Journo Khashoggi: Report 

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has been publicly accused of approving the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, the United States said on Friday, 26 February.



The US resident had criticised Prince Mohammed in several articles in The Washington Post.

On 2 October 2018, the 59-year-old journalist who had gone into self-exile was told by Saudi Arabia's ambassador to the United States to go to the kingdom's consulate in Istanbul to receive certain documents for his forthcoming marriage. He was strangled and his body cut into pieces by a group allegedly directed by a close aide to the prince. The intelligence report said it was a 15-member-team that executed him, of which seven of them were from the Rapid Intervention Force.