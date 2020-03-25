Turkey Charges 20 Saudis Over Jamal Khashoggi Murder

The Saudi insider-turned-critic was strangled and his body cut into pieces by a 15-man Saudi squad inside the consulate, according to Turkish officials. His remains have never been found despite repeated calls by Turkish officials for the Saudis to cooperate.

Riyadh insists he was killed in a "rogue" operation. But the CIA, a UN special envoy and Ankara have directly linked the Saudi crown prince to the killing, a charge the kingdom vehemently denies.

Turkey carried out its own investigation after being unhappy with Saudi Arabia's explanations. The Istanbul prosecutor's office said in a statement that Assiri and Qahtani were charged with "instigating the deliberate and monstrous killing, causing torment".

The murder caused relations to between Ankara and Riyadh -- which have a longstanding geopolitical rivalry -- to worsen.