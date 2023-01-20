Another Hindu Temple Vandalised in Australia, Second in a Week

In the second attack on a Hindu temple in Australia’s Victoria province within a week, Shri Shiva Vishnu Mandir in Carrum Downs was vandalised with graffiti.

The police said that the incident occurred sometime during the intervening night of 15-16 January and was reported to the police on Wednesday, 18 January.

Victoria Police told The Quint in a statement that the damage includes “graffiti slogans of what appear to be a political nature.”