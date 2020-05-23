More footage has emerged from a colony in Karachi, where Pakistan Airlines flight PK-8303 crashed on Friday, 22 May. According to the country’s health ministry, although at least 97 people died in the mishap, it is unclear if these included people whose homes got destroyed in the crash.The aircraft A-320 Airbus crashed in Model Colony, a residential neighborhood located around two miles north-east of the Jinnah international airport. Associated Press accessed a transmission of the pilot’s final conversation with air traffic control, posted on the website LiveATC.net.Plane Crash in Pakistan’s Karachi Kills 97, Two Survive MishapCCTV footage and other aerial shots of the incident have been shared on social media. One of them shows large clouds of smoke billowing out of the crash site.PIA Chief Executive Officer Air Marshal Arshad Malik reportedly said that the pilot told the control room that there was a technical issue and he decided to go around rather than land even, though two runways were ready for landing.(With inputs from Dawn)Mayday, We Lost Engine: Pak Pilot Told Control Room Before Crash We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.