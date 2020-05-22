A Pakistan Airlines flight crashed in a residential area near the Karachi Airport on Friday, 22 May, with at least 90 passengers and 8 crew members on board, Dawn news reported.The aircraft A-320 Airbus Flight 8303 on Friday crashed in Model Colony near Jinnah international airport Karachi. According to Express.co.uk, Model Colony is a residential neighborhood located around two miles north-east of the airport.According to Dawn, Director Programming 24 News Ansar Naqvi and Bank of Punjab President Zafar Masood were among the passengers. Masood's family has confirmed that he survived the crash. Details of any other casualties or injuries are yet unclear.Pak PM Imran Khan Assures SupportPakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan expressed grief over the crash and expressed condolences to the families of the deceased.“Shocked and saddened by the PIA crash. Am in touch with PIA CEO Arshad Malik, who has left for Karachi and with the rescue and relief teams on ground as this is the priority right now. Immediate inquiry will be instituted. Prayers and condolences go to families of the deceased,” he tweeted.Several people took to Twitter to share videos and pictures from the site. the area can be seen engulfed in thick smoke emanating from the crash site.Relief and Rescue Operations UnderwayThe Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) tweeted to say that the Pakistan Army Quick Reaction Force and Sindh Pakistan Rangers have been sent to the site for relief and rescue efforts.The Pakistan Army Aviation helicopters have also been flown in for damage assessment and rescue operations.The Minister of Health & Population Welfare has declared emergency in all major hospitals of Karachi due to the crash, Dawn news reported quoting Meeran Yousuf, the media coordinator to the Sindh health minister.(With inputs from Dawn News and Express.co.uk)(This is a developing story. It will be updated with more details.) We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.