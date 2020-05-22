As a Pakistan Airlines flight crashed in a residential area near the Karachi Airport on Friday, 22 May, with at least 90 passengers and 8 crew members on board, the Associated Press accessed a transmission of the pilot’s final conversation with air traffic control, posted on the website LiveATC.net.The conversation indicates that he had failed to land and was circling around to make another attempt.“We are proceeding direct, sir — we have lost engine,” a pilot can be heard saying.“Confirm your attempt on belly,” the air traffic controller said, offering a runway.“Sir - mayday, mayday, mayday, mayday Pakistan 8303,” the pilot said before the transmission ended.The aircraft A-320 Airbus Flight 8303 then crashed in Model Colony, a residential neighborhood located around two miles north-east of the Jinnah international airport.PIA Chief Executive Officer Air Marshal Arshad Malik, who left for Karachi, told Dawn news that the pilot told the control room that there was a technical issue and he decided to go around rather than land even though two runways were ready for landing.While the exact cause of the crash remains unclear, the number casualties too is yet to be ascertained.Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan expressed grief over the crash and expressed condolences to the families of the deceased.“Shocked and saddened by the PIA crash. Am in touch with PIA CEO Arshad Malik, who has left for Karachi and with the rescue and relief teams on ground as this is the priority right now. Immediate inquiry will be instituted. Prayers and condolences go to families of the deceased,” he tweeted.Prime Minister Narendra Modi too took to Twitter to offer condolences.“Deeply saddened by the loss of life due to a plane crash in Pakistan. Our condolences to the families of the deceased, and wishing speedy recovery to those injured,” he said.(With inputs from the Associated Press and Dawan News.) We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.