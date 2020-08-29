Kamala ‘Not Competent’ to Be US President, Ivanka is Better: Trump

Kamala, 55, was picked as the running mate with Democratic Party's presidential candidate Joe Biden. She was a presidential aspirant until last year before she dropped out of the race because of lack of support.

Harris is the first Indian-American and first Black woman to be selected by an American political party for the position.

“She left (the race of presidency) because she wouldn't have gotten any votes. She was terrible. And this would be your president possibly. I don't think so. I don't think so,” Trump said.