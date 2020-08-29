Kamala ‘Not Competent’ to Be US President, Ivanka is Better: Trump
Kamala Harris is not competent to be president, US President Donald Trump said.
Kamala Harris is "not competent" to be president, US President Donald Trump said while speaking at a Republican campaign rally in New Hampshire on Friday, 28 August.
Trump said he would support a female president in the US but suggested that his daughter and senior White House adviser Ivanka would be a better candidate for such a position.
“You know I want to see the first woman president also, but I don’t want to see a woman president get into that position the way she’d do it, and she’s not competent,” Trump said, reported PTI.
This was Trump's first election rally since he accepted the nomination of the Republican Party on Thursday for the presidential election.
Kamala, 55, was picked as the running mate with Democratic Party's presidential candidate Joe Biden. She was a presidential aspirant until last year before she dropped out of the race because of lack of support.
Harris is the first Indian-American and first Black woman to be selected by an American political party for the position.
“She left (the race of presidency) because she wouldn't have gotten any votes. She was terrible. And this would be your president possibly. I don't think so. I don't think so,” Trump said.
Liked this story? We'll send you more. Subscribe to The Quint's newsletter and get selected stories delivered to your inbox every day. Click to get started.
The Quint is available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, click to join.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.