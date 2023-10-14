'Your Grief is My Grief': Family in Gaza, Scottish FM Humza Yousaf Comforts Jews

"I may be the First Minister of Scotland but in this situation I feel powerless," a visibly emotional First Minister of Scotland, Humza Yousaf, said in an interview to Channel 4.
Yousaf's, mother-in-law and father-in-law are stranded in Gaza, which is presently reeling under a major offensive by Israel.
Yousaf's in-laws - a Palestinian origin father-in-law and a Scottish mother-in-law - had gone to Gaza to attend to an ailing relative.
"I can raise my voice. I can tell the story. But beyond that, I'm watching my mother-in-law and father-in-law suffer."Humza Yousaf, First Minister of Scotland
Yousaf, however, said that it isn't just about his family alone, but many other Scottish families who are stuck in both Gaza and Israel.
Of Pakistani Punjabi origin, Yousaf is the first Muslim and person of Asian descent to be Scotland's First Minister, the highest executive position there.
In the interview, Yousaf said that his step-daughter, who is 14, is particularly attached to her grandmother and is extremely upset as she sees on social media, what's happening in Gaza. He had earlier posted a video of his mother-in-law.
Yousaf Meets Family of Scottish Man Killed in Hamas Attack
On 13 October, Yousaf attended a prayer service of solidarity with Scotland's Jewish community after Glasgow resident Bernard Cowan was killed during the attack by Hamas.
After meeting Cowan's family, Yousaf posted on X:
"Bernard's mother and family went out of their way to tell me that they would be praying for my family in Gaza. We hugged, we cried, and we promised to re-dedicate ourselves to peace and to be unequivocal; no innocent man, woman, or child should pay the price of another's actions."Humza Yousaf, First Minister of Scotland
Wearing a Kippa or Jewish skullcap, Yousaf addressed the Jewish community and said, "Your grief is my grief."
According to a note posted by the Scottish Council of Jewish Communities, the First Minister said, "I stand in solidarity with Scotland's Jewish community, who have lost members of their community in the senseless and horrific attacks we witnessed last Saturday in Southern Israel. I want to send my condolences to the victims and the families of all those affected by this desperate situation. At a time of great sorrow and sadness, I want you to be in no doubt whatsoever that I, and the Government I lead, stand with you and with all communities who are mourning the loss of innocent life."
Later he met members of the Palestinian community and said that the loss of innocent lives in both Israel and Gaza is catastrophic and cannot be justified. He also reiterated his call for opening humanitarian corridors in Gaza.
'Thank you Humza. Hats off to Your Bravery and Humanity'
Yousaf has won a great deal of praise for not just handling his family crisis with dignity, but also for taking the extra effort to comfort both the Jewish and Palestinian communities living in Scotland.
Author and historian William Dalrymple said that Yousaf has been the "most impressive politician in the United Kingdom in the last week of horror and crisis in the Middle East".
He contrasted Yousaf's humane approach to the stand taken by British politicians like PM Rishi Sunak, minister Suella Braverman and Labour Party leader Keir Stramer.
Dalrymple posted on X:
As the images of Yousaf at the solidarity function began going viral, several people came forward to praise his gesture.
Scottish journalist and Chancellor of the University of Kent, Gavin Esler, wrote on X that Yousaf has shown "leadership under what must be extremely difficult circumstances for him and his family".
Referring to the Scottish FM, Josh Kaplan of the Jewish Chronicle wrote, "Really feels like a week where if nothing else, some politicians have stepped up".
Author and priest Reverend Michael Coren wrote on X that what Yousaf did was "impressive and moving on numerous levels".
A number of people wrote that though they may not agree with Yousaf's party - the Scottish National Party - the appreciate his leadership during this crisis.
During his interview, Yousaf said that the foreign secretary James Cleverly hadn't responded to his appeals. Cleverly is reported to have reached out to Yousaf later
