Israel Admits Al Jazeera's Shireen Abu Akleh Killed by Israeli Bullet

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) ​admitted for the first time on Monday, 5 September, that there is a "high possibility" that a bullet from the Israeli side killed Palestinian-American Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh in may earlier this year.

"It appears that it is not possible to unequivocally determine the source of the gunfire which hit and killed Ms Abu Akleh. However, there is a high possibility that Ms. Abu Akleh was accidentally hit by IDF gunfire fired toward suspects identified as armed Palestinian gunmen during an exchange of fire," the IDF said in a statement.

"When they were firing in that direction, the soldiers were not aware they were firing at journalists. They thought they were firing at militants firing at them (armed Palestinian militants)," a senior IDF official said.

"The soldier is sorry, and I am sorry. This was not supposed to happen and it should not happen. He did not do this on purpose," the official added without naming the soldier, as reported by CNN.