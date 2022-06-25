UN Says Shots That Killed Al Jazeera's Shireen Abu Akleh Came From Israeli Side

The United Nations (UN) stated on Friday, 24 June, that according to the information that it had collected, the bullet that killed Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh on 11 May was fired by the Israeli forces.

"All information we have gathered … is consistent with the finding that the shots that killed Abu Akleh and injured her colleague Ali Sammoudi came from Israeli security forces and not from indiscriminate firing by armed Palestinians," UN Human Rights Office (OHCHR) spokesperson Ravina Shamdasani told reporters in Geneva on Friday.