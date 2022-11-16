International Day for Tolerance 2022: Theme, History, Significance, and Quotes
Every year, the International Day for Tolerance is observed on 16 November to raise awareness about the importance of tolerance in society. The day is specifically recognized to educate people about the harmful consequences of intolerant society and its impact on the nation.
This year, International Day for Tolerance will be celebrated on Wednesday, 16 November 2022.
According to UNESCO, since there is diversity of individuals, only tolerance can guarantee the existence of mixed communities all over the world. In the current era of globalization, where individuals from all communities coexist, peace and harmony are critical. A society where each person is valued and respected is one that has been built on the foundation of tolerance.
Let's read about the history, significance, and quotes on International Day of Tolerance 2022.
History of International Day of Tolerance
The history of International Day for Tolerance dates back to the 1996 when UN General Assembly declared 16 November to be the International Day for Tolerance by passing Resolution 51/95. This step was taken after the Member States of UNESCO adopted a Declaration of Principles on Tolerance on 16 November 16 1995. The Declaration declares that tolerance is neither indulgence nor indifference. It is a respect for and appreciation of the wide range of cultures, modes of expression, and way of expressing humanity. The fundamental liberties and inherent rights of people are acknowledged through tolerance. Because people are naturally different, only tolerance can guarantee the survival of mixed-race communities across the globe.
Theme and Significance of International Day for Tolerance
The theme of International Day of Tolerance has not been officially announced yet. The significance of celebrating the day is to raise awareness about the tolerance and its impact on cultures and socio-economic groups. Tolerance should be promoted on both personal as well as professional level to make the world a better place to live.
On the International Day of Tolerance, let us identify the growing threat posed by those who intend to divide and work towards strengthening the culture of tolerance.
Let us pledge to promote a path that is solely based on mutual understanding, dialogue, and social cohesion.
International Day for Tolerance Quotes 2022
“In order to have faith in his own path, he does not need to prove that someone else's path is wrong.” [Paulo Coelho].
"If a profound gulf separates my neighbor's belief from mine, there is always the golden bridge of tolerance." [Anon].
“In the practice of tolerance, one's enemy is the best teacher.” [Dalai Lama XIV].
“No one is born hating another person because of the color of his skin, or his background, or his religion. People must learn to hate, and if they can learn to hate, they can be taught to love, for love comes more naturally to the human heart than its opposite.” [Nelson Mandela].
"If civilization is to survive, we must cultivate the science of human relationships - the ability of all peoples, of all kinds, to live together, in the same world at peace." [Franklin D. Roosevelt].
“Tolerance isn't about not having beliefs. It's about how your beliefs lead you to treat people who disagree with you.” [Timothy Keller].
“ Tolerance implies no lack of commitment to one's own beliefs. Rather it condemns the oppression or persecution of others.” [John F. Kennedy].
"The only way to make sure people you agree with can speak is to support the rights of people you don't agree with." [Eleanor Holmes Norton].
