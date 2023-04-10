Indian-Origin Man Arrested for Issuing Threats Outside Mosque in Canada

In a statement on Sunday, Ahmed Hussen, Canada’s housing and diversity and inclusion minister, said he was “deeply saddened” by the attack, “during the holy month of Ramadan.”

“The rise of Islamophobia-motivated attacks is deeply concerning & we must stand up against it. We will not let hate win.”

Mary Ng, the Canadian trade minister, condemned the incident, calling it a hate crime and adding that such acts have no place in Canadian society.