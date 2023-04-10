Indian-Origin Man Arrested for Issuing Threats Outside Mosque in Canada
The accused, Sharan Karunakaran, was charged with assault with a weapon, uttering threats, and dangerous driving.
A 28-year-old Toronto resident was arrested in connection to a “hate-motivated incident" at a mosque in the province of Ontario, after he drove his car towards a worshiper, shouted threats and yelled religious slurs, the police said.
According to a York Regional Police statement, officers responded to a call related to “disturbance at a mosque” around 6:55 am on 6 April, in the Greater Toronto Area town of Markham.
“Witnesses reported that a male suspect had attended in a vehicle and drove directly at one of the worshippers and yelled threats and religious slurs. The suspect drove dangerously in the parking lot before leaving the property,” the statement said.
The Islamic Society of Markham said that an individual entered the mosque in Markham, almost 30 kilometers north of Toronto, tore a Quran and ranted at worshippers. However, the YRP did not mention the Quran being torn.
A warrant was issued for the accused, identified as an Indian-origin man named Sharan Karunakaran, and he was arrested by the YRP shortly after midnight, on 7 April.
He was charged with assault with a weapon, uttering threats, and dangerous driving, and has been held for a bail hearing.
Karunakaran’s next scheduled appearance is on 11 April, at the Superior Court of Justice in the town of Newmarket. Moreover, investigators also expressed concern and said that “there may be other victims,” encouraging them to “come forward.”
In a statement on Sunday, Ahmed Hussen, Canada’s housing and diversity and inclusion minister, said he was “deeply saddened” by the attack, “during the holy month of Ramadan.”
“The rise of Islamophobia-motivated attacks is deeply concerning & we must stand up against it. We will not let hate win.”
Mary Ng, the Canadian trade minister, condemned the incident, calling it a hate crime and adding that such acts have no place in Canadian society.
"This violence and Islamophobia has no place in our communities," she said.
The National Council of Canadian Muslims, in a post on Twitter, said that it was "greatly distressed" by the incident.
