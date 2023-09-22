'Don't Want To Waste a Year...': Canada-Bound Students Fear for Their Futures

"For months, I was just preparing and gathering all my documents – so that I could get into the best universities for PhD in Canada. But now that I have, I don't even know what will happen," Vishal (surname withheld to protect identity), who hails from Punjab, tells The Quint.

Vishal has opted for the January 2024 admissions intake at a Canadian university – and had applied for his visa last week, before diplomatic tensions between India and Canada escalated. He is supposed to be in the country by March as PhD admissions are subject to the availability of guides.