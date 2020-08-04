‘Islamophobic’: Indian-Americans Oppose Times Sq Ads on Ram Temple
The Times Square will advertise images of Lord Ram and 3D portraits of the temple on the day of the bhoomi pujan.
A group of 1,660 Indian-Americans so far, including from organisations like the India Civil Watch International and Hindus for Human Rights, have come together to protest against what they have termed as an “Islamophobic billboard” to be projected in New York City’s Times Square on 5 August, Wednesday.
The Times Square will advertise images of Hindu deity Ram and 3D portraits of the temple on the day of the bhoomi pujan scheduled in Uttar Pradesh’s Ayodhya.
‘Celebration of Hatred’
Addressed to New York Mayor Bill De Blasio, the petition states, “Our coalition stands opposed to the far-right Hindutva nationalism of the BJP government in India, which has trampled on the rights and lives of minorities in India, particularly Muslims and Dalits, as well as dissenters.”
The organisation behind the Times Square billboard is the American Indian Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC). The petition urges the New York Mayor to take action against them for “projecting an Islamophobic billboard in Times Square, which celebrates the destruction of a nearly 425-year-old mosque that led to one of the worst communal violence India witnessed, resulting in the death of nearly 3,000 people.”
“AIPAC should instead spend the massive funds used to display advertisements advocating for the development of India, for the millions of the people living under poverty line, who cannot afford three square meals, cannot achieve decent education, or secure good healthcare.”Petition to New York Mayor Bill De Blasio
Talking about its decision to place ads at Times Square, Jagdish Sewhani, community leader and President of the AIPAC, had earlier told PTI, “This is an event that comes once in the life of mankind. We had to give it a befitting celebration – and what better place than the iconic Times Square to commemorate the ‘Ram Janmabhoomi shilanyas.’”
Appealing to the secular, inclusive values of New York, the petition demands “that such a blatant act that celebrates violence against Kashmiris and Indian Muslims be resisted and stopped.”
‘Say No to Hindu Nationalism’
Another organisation, the South Asian Solidarity Initiative (SASI), has called for Indian-Americans to come out and demonstrate against the billboards on 5 August.
“Hindu fascists will be celebrating the demolition of Babri Masjid. Join us to protest this vile spectacle of fascism,” they wrote in a statement on Twitter.
Liked this story? We'll send you more. Subscribe to The Quint's newsletter and get selected stories delivered to your inbox every day. Click to get started.
The Quint is available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, click to join.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.