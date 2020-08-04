‘Islamophobic’: Indian-Americans Oppose Times Sq Ads on Ram Temple

Addressed to New York Mayor Bill De Blasio, the petition states, “Our coalition stands opposed to the far-right Hindutva nationalism of the BJP government in India, which has trampled on the rights and lives of minorities in India, particularly Muslims and Dalits, as well as dissenters.”

The organisation behind the Times Square billboard is the American Indian Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC). The petition urges the New York Mayor to take action against them for “projecting an Islamophobic billboard in Times Square, which celebrates the destruction of a nearly 425-year-old mosque that led to one of the worst communal violence India witnessed, resulting in the death of nearly 3,000 people.”