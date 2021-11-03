India Has Made 'Massive Commitment' To Decarbonise Energy: UK PM Boris Johnson
Speaking at the UN COP26 Summit in Glasgow, Johnson lauded India's commitment to increase its use of clean energy.
United Kingdom (UK) Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday, 3 November, lauded India's commitment to increase the use of clean energy.
Speaking at the United Nations COP26 World Leaders' Summit in Glasgow, Johnson was quoted as saying by news agency Reuters:
"The most important thing that they've said is that they want to decarbonise... much of their power system by 2030. That's a massive commitment."
Johnson's remark comes in the wake of India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement at COP26, wherein he said that India has committed to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2070.
India To Achieve Net-Zero Climate Target by 2070: Modi at COP26
Modi on Monday, 1 November, addressed COP26, saying that India has committed to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2070, and significantly reduce the use of fossil fuel and increase renewable energy use by 2030.
Speaking at the summit, Modi said that India will bring its non-fossil energy capacity to 500 GW by 2030 and by the same year, will fulfil 50 percent of its energy requirement through renewable energy.
He also announced that India will reduce total projected carbon emission by one billion tonnes between now and 2030.
Further, Modi said that by 2030, India will reduce the carbon intensity of its economy by more than 45 percent and added that the country will also achieve 'net-zero target' for carbon emissions by 2070.
(With inputs from Reuters.)
