'1 World, 1 Sun, 1 Grid' Can Improve Viability of Solar Power: PM Modi at COP26
‘One Sun, One World, One Grid’ is a trans-national electricity grid that aims to supply solar power globally.
While addressing the Accelerating Clean Technology, Innovation and Deployment leader's event at COP26 on Tuesday, 2 November, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the ‘One Sun, One World, One Grid’ plan along with his UK counterpart, PM Boris Johnson.
‘One Sun, One World, One Grid’ is a trans-national electricity grid that aims to supply solar power across the globe. The idea was first floated by PM Modi in 2018 during the first assembly of the International Solar Alliance.
PM Modi said, "Solar energy is clean and sustainable. The only challenge is that it is only available in the day and is dependent on weather conditions. One Sun, One World, One Grid is a solution to this problem. Through a worldwide grid, clean energy can be transmitted to anywhere and anytime."
Modi added, "'One Sun, One World & One Grid' will not only reduce storage needs but also enhance viability of solar projects. This creative initiative will not only reduce carbon footprints & energy cost but also open a new avenue for cooperation between different countries & regions", news agency ANI reported.
He further announced, "India's space agency ISRO will give the world a solar calculator application which will map the solar power potential of every part of the world so that solar power projects can be planned accordingly”.
Through this calculator, Modi emphasised, "solar power potential of any place in the world can be calculated based on satellite data. This application will be useful in deciding the location of solar projects & will strengthen 'One Sun, One World & One Grid' initiative".
(With inputs from ANI.)
