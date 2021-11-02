'1 World, 1 Sun, 1 Grid' Can Improve Viability of Solar Power: PM Modi at COP26

While addressing the Accelerating Clean Technology, Innovation and Deployment leader's event at COP26 on Tuesday, 2 November, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the ‘One Sun, One World, One Grid’ plan along with his UK counterpart, PM Boris Johnson.

‘One Sun, One World, One Grid’ is a trans-national electricity grid that aims to supply solar power across the globe. The idea was first floated by PM Modi in 2018 during the first assembly of the International Solar Alliance.