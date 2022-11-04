Imran Khan Shot At: What Is Ex-Pak PM's 'Long March' That Came Under Attack?

What is the 'Long March'? The former PM and the leader of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had said on 25 October that a "freedom" march will begin on 28 October from the Liberty Chowk in Lahore and will end in Islamabad.

He had also said that he will personally lead the march in what he promised would be the "biggest sea of people" ever seen. A PTI leader told Pakistani media that the march will be joined by workers and supporters of Khan from the city that it enters.

Why is he conducting this march? According to Khan, the march is being held for the country's haqeeqi azadi, that is, for the country's earned freedom.

How long could the march go on? Imran Khan has hinted that his march could go on for months instead of ending at Islamabad. "This is our march for haqeeqi azaadi and it has no timeframe," he said during a rally.

What are his demands? Khan demanded "free and fair" elections during a rally at Gakharmandi on the sixth day of the march.

He also demanded the firing of two officers – ISI DG-C Maj Gen Faisal Naseer and Islamabad Sector Commander Faheem Raza – for allegedly picking up and torturing members of his party.