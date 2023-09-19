Canada Accuses India of Killing Hardeep Nijjar: What Punjab Parties & SGPC Said

India-Canada relations hit a new low after the Canadian government accused Indian agencies of being involved in the killing of Canadian national and pro-Khalistan leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

What's significant is that the allegation was made by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in the Canadian Parliament and the country's government later briefed other countries like the US and the UK on India's alleged role in Nijjar's killing.

The response in India has been on expected lines, with the Indian government flatly denying Canada's accusations and in turn accusing it of giving asylum to pro-Khalistan extremists.

The main Opposition, the Congress, has backed the government on this.