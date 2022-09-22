Happy World Rose Day 2022: Best Quotes, Wishes, and Messages for Cancer Patients

World Rose Day is celebrated annually on 22 September to encourage and acknowledge cancer survivors all over the world. Cancer is one of the chronic diseases that is the cause of millions of deaths globally. People suffering from this debilitating disease often lose hope and courage to live. Hence, World Rose Day is observed to support and motivate all cancer patients to fight back and come out as strong survivors.

Every year, World Rose Day for Cancer Patients is recognised under a specific theme. The theme of World Rose Day 2022 has not been announced yet.