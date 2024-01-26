'30,000 Indian Students in France in 2030'! Prez Macron's Ambitious Plan For You

After holding bilateral talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Jaipur, French President Emmanuel Macron announced an “ambitious target” to invite 30,000 students to France by 2030.
Macron was the Chief Guest for India’s 75th Republic Day and arrived a day earlier in Jaipur on 25 January.
On Friday, 26 January, Macron shared on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter) to encourage Indian students to study in France and further strengthen the two countries' relations.
"French for All, French for a Better Future" is an initiative in collaboration with Alliance Françaises to learn French in public schools. The plan is to develop the network of Alliance Françaises with new centres for learning French.
International classes will be created to allow students who do not speak the language to join universities in France.
"India and France have so much to do together, now and in the future. We will achieve this with you, our young people, in exchange and cooperation, in trust, in friendship," he said on X.
"Last but not least, we will facilitate the visa process for any former Indian students who studied in France. Coming to France means looking for excellence," he added in his statement.
At Amber Fort, Macron interacted with artisans and students. Macron firmly believed in consolidating the exceptional partnership (between India and France) to bring the youth together.
From Road Show to Chai With PM Modi
After touring Amber Fort, President Macron met Prime Minister Modi at Jantar Mantar. Later in the evening, the two leaders held a mega roadshow from Jaipur's Jantar Mantar to Hawa Mahal.
PM Modi welcomed Macron to India and shared on X. "I am pleased that President Macron will begin his visit to India in Jaipur, Rajasthan, a state rich in culture, heritage and talented people. It is a matter of great pride for us that he will take part in the Republic Day celebrations tomorrow, January 26, in Delhi," PM Modi said on X.
Videos on social media showed PM Modi explaining the workings of the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) digital payments system to Macron, and the two sat at a local tea shop having a kullar chai. He later gifted Macron a replica of the Ram Mandir.
Thank You, India
Macron wished India on her 75th Republic Day, and even thanked India for inviting him, and said it was a great honour for France.
