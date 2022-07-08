Shinzo Abe's Death: A Look at Assassinations, Attacks on Japanese Politicians

The world was shocked to a halt as news emerged of an assassination attempt on former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in the city of Nara on Friday, 8 July, while he was delivering a speech.

The country waited with bated breath as doctors treated the longest-serving Japanese PM over the next few hours, as prayers from all over the world poured in. Unfortunately, Abe could not be saved and breathed his last in the hospital. The leader is the fourth Japanese prime minister to be assassinated.