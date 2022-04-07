'False Flag Op': Russian Embassy in India Accuses Ukraine of Bucha Killings

"Regrettably there have been so far widespread hollow allegations against Moscow while there’s evidence that it was in fact a cynical false flag operation, perpetrated by Kyiv itself. It is vitally important to take this evidence into account as we seek justice," the statement concluded.

India has hardened its stance on the Russia-Ukraine war in light of the Bucha killings. It had, earlier this week, condemned the alleged killing of civilians in Bucha and called for an independent investigation into the "deeply disturbing" matter.

Speaking at the UNSC, TS Tirumurti, India's permanent representative to the UN, had said, "Recent reports of civilian killings in Bucha are deeply disturbing. We unequivocally condemn these killings and support the call for an independent investigation."