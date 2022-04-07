'False Flag Op': Russian Embassy in India Accuses Ukraine of Bucha Killings
India has "unequivocally" condemned the Bucha killings, and called for an "independent investigation" of the same.
The Russian Embassy in India put out a statement on Thursday, 7 April, on what it called "the heinous attack in Bucha", a massacre of civilians that has sparked global outrage and prompted fresh sanctions by the US on Russia.
"The heinous attack in Bucha brings back the nightmares of the Nazi crimes during the Second World War. It raised revulsion and condemnation in Russia and India and globally," the statement read.
Ukrainian officials had claimed on 3 April that as many as 410 bodies (of mostly civilians) were recovered from Bucha in the wider Kyiv region.
Ukraine President Zelenskyy, amid his visit to the town, had said that the world would recognise the killings in Bucha as a "genocide" committed by Russian troops.
Russia, however, swiftly and categorically denied any role in the killing of civilians.
In their latest statement, the embassy in India also stated that "Russia firmly stands for bringing to justice those involved in this outrageous war crime act. The main challenge is to ensure a genuinely independent and unbiased investigation."
It then went to the extent of saying that the Ukrainian military killed its own civilians in a a "cynical false flag operation."
"Regrettably there have been so far widespread hollow allegations against Moscow while there’s evidence that it was in fact a cynical false flag operation, perpetrated by Kyiv itself. It is vitally important to take this evidence into account as we seek justice," the statement concluded.
India has hardened its stance on the Russia-Ukraine war in light of the Bucha killings. It had, earlier this week, condemned the alleged killing of civilians in Bucha and called for an independent investigation into the "deeply disturbing" matter.
Speaking at the UNSC, TS Tirumurti, India's permanent representative to the UN, had said, "Recent reports of civilian killings in Bucha are deeply disturbing. We unequivocally condemn these killings and support the call for an independent investigation."
