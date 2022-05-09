'Duty to Prevent Nazism's Rebirth': Russia Celebrates Victory Day Amid War

Russia has repeatedly asserted that its "special military operation" is aimed at the "de-Nazification" of Ukraine.

"Sadly, today, Nazism is rearing its head once more. Today, it is our common duty to prevent the rebirth of Nazism which caused so much suffering to the peoples of different countries," Putin said in his speech on 8 May.

The evidence to support Putin's claims of Nazism is minimal. Nevertheless, because of how he has connected the Soviet victory in 1945 to the present war in Ukraine, observers are expecting an announcement from Putin of some kind of a symbolic victory.

This Victory Day's parade, according to Jack Detsch, Pentagon and national security reporter for Foreign Policy, is also "an opportunity for Putin to make a defiant stand in the face of all the pressure that's come from the west. And the parade is basically the Kremlin's way of saying to the United States and NATO that despite these billions of dollars in bombs, rockets and bullets and despite these bruising sanctions, that you can't hold Russia down, and calling a pariah state a pariah state is not going to make a difference here," reported NPR.