Ukraine: 'Difficult Bloody Battles' Rage On in Mariupol's Azovstal Steel Plant
A Russian-announced ceasefire is supposed to begin at the plant on Thursday.
Ukrainian troops inside Azovstal steelworks, in the port city of Mariupol, have been fighting "difficult bloody battles" with the Russian forces for a second consecutive day, the commander of the Azov regiment said, according to the BBC.
Azov commander Denis Prokopenko posted a message on Telegram regarding the same.
He said: "I am proud of my soldiers who are making superhuman efforts to contain the pressure of the enemy... the situation is extremely difficult."
A Russian-announced ceasefire is supposed to begin on Thursday at the plant.
Russian forces have reportedly stormed into "the territory of the plant" after days of relentless attacks.
About 200 civilians are said to be taking refuge inside, including children.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has appealed to the UN to help save all those left in Azovstal steelworks.
"Everyone is important to us. We ask for your help in saving them," Zelenskyy told UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres on a phone call.
He also called on the UN to "assist in the removal of all the wounded from Azovstal".
Ukraine's Deputy PM Iryna Vereshchuk, in a Telegram post, thanked the UN and Red Cross for their aid and support, and wrote: "These are women, children and elderly people from Mariupol, Manhush, Berdiansk, Tokmak and Vasylivka... We will now support them during this difficult time, including with much-needed psychological support."
(With inputs from Reuters and BBC.)
