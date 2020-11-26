Trump Takes Aim at Russia Probe, Pardons Former NSA Michael Flynn 

As Reuters reports, longtime advisor Roger Stone was convicted for obstruction of justice and sentenced to 40 months in jail, and his former campaign chairman, Paul Manafort, was sentenced to three and a half years in prison as well. Trump commuted Stone’s sentence in July, days before he was supposed to arrive in prison.

Although the Justice Department reversed its position on Flynn’s case, saying that the FBI actually had no basis to interview him about his statements to Kislyak, it had not been consulted by Trump on the pardon itself and also only learned of the President’s decision on Wednesday.

Trump had indicated in March that he was thinking of a full pardon for Flynn, who had come on board his campaign in 2016 and notoriously led Trump supporters in chants of “Lock her up” at the Republican National Convention that year.