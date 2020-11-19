Can Donald Trump Pardon Himself Before Leaving Office?   

Donald Trump’s final few weeks at the White House have been embroiled in controversy and confusion, and despite his efforts, his time at the Oval Office is coming to an end.

While the President has often strayed from political tradition – be it of conceding in advance for the next president-elect or otherwise – the one tradition Trump is expected to make full use of is granting and seeking presidential pardons.

With Trump’s history of legal battles and allegations of fraud, a sustained effort to seek pardons would not be surprising; Especially as his presidential powers will officially terminate on 20 January, 2021.