Donald Trump Jr Tests Positive for Coronavirus, Is Asymptomatic

United States President Donald Trump's eldest son Donald Trump Jr has tested positive for the coronavirus and is quarantining "out at his cabin", according to a spokesperson.

Trump Jr, 42, is the latest in the Trump family to be infected after Donald Trump, Melania Trump and their son Barron were diagnosed with COVID-19 in October, a month before the US election.

The US president spent three days in-patient at the Walter Reed military hospital where he was treated with a cocktail of experimental drugs, while Melania Trump stayed at the White House and recovered.