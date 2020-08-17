Trump Campaign Woos Indian-Americans With J&K, China Policy

Donald Trump’s campaign has launched a strong bid to woo Indian-American voters for the 2020 US presidential election, even as his Democrat rival Joe Biden has nominated Kamala Harris, who has Indian and Jamaican ancestry, as his vice-president pick.

The attempt is being made through its recently created ‘Indian Voices for Trump’ group and the Trump Victory Indian-American Finance Committee.

The controversial Republican president’s supporters have sought to win the Indian-American vote by pointing out that before the COVID-19 pandemic, there had been a record drop of 1/3rd in the unemployment rate among the community under Trump, PTI reported.

They have also reportedly emphasised Trump’s foreign policy positions for India’s benefits, claiming that he has “elevated India’s stature on the world stage,” according to PTI.