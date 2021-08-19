Dead, Disfigured: Afghan Man Found The Two Who Fell From a Plane on His Roof

A day after Taliban’s take-over of Afghanistan, horrific visuals emerged from Kabul on Monday, 16 August, as swarms of people attempted to escape the country in a terrified rush. These visuals included videos of people falling to their deaths many feet below after they clung to a plane as it took off.



Meanwhile, on Monday afternoon, Wali Salek and his family In Khair Khana, a neighbourhood in north west of Kabul, were startled as they heard a loud thud on top of their house.



Salek was quoted by Scroll as saying that that it “sounded like a bomb blast” and his neighbours too heard it and rushed out of their homes.



When Salek and his wife went to the roof to see what happened, his wife fainted.