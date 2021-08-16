Visuals of Desperation and Panic: Trying to Flee, Crowd Surges at Kabul Airport

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani fled the nation on Sunday as the militant group surrounded Kabul.

“There will be no transitional government in Afghanistan” two Afghan officials had told Reuters as the Taliban announced that it had taken control of the Afghan presidential palace in Kabul on Sunday.

US President Joe Biden promised to airlift all American troops by the end of August, and insisted there would be no alarming evacuation. However, American officials, fearful of the Taliban, were all trying to flee the country on Sunday, AFP reported.

In a joint statement, the Pentagon and US State Department said, "We are completing a series of steps to secure the Hamid Karzai International Airport to enable the safe departure of US and allied personnel."

However, as Afghani people scrambled to get on the final few commercial flights, Rakhshanda Jilali, a human rights activist told Reuters, "How can they hold the airport and dictate terms and conditions to Afghans?"

(With inputs from Reuters and AFP)