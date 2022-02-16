Day After Troops 'Retreat' From Ukraine, Russia to End Military Drills in Crimea

The Russian Defence Ministry announced on Wednesday, 16 February, that military drills in Crimea would be ending, according to news agency AFP.

The move is significant in the context of the ongoing Russia-Ukraine crisis because it comes one day after the Russian government reportedly ordered its troops to retreat to its bases at the Ukrainian borders.

"Units of the Southern Military District, having completed their participation in tactical exercises, are moving to their permanent deployment points", a defence ministry spokesperson said in the context of the military drills in Crimea, as quoted by AFP and Russian state news agencies.

Visuals provided by AFP and Reuters show military units crossing a bridge that connects the Crimean peninsula to the Russian mainland.