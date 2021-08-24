Danish Siddiqui Was Left Behind During Hasty Retreat by Afghan Forces: Report

16 July

5:09 am: Danish Siddiqui tells Gibran Peshimam, the Pakistan and Kabul bureau chief, that dozens of Humvees had left base with the objective of taking Spin Boldak back.



6:33 am: Siddiqui calls Peshiman from an Afghan number and tells him they are expecting to encounter Taliban forces in the next few minutes.



7:03 am: Siddiqui passes an abandoned police truck with its front tire blown out (as gauged by a cache of 350 pictures retrieved from Siddiqui’s camera).



7:30 am: Siddiqui sends a voice message to Peshimam and reports heavy fighting.



7:31 am: His vehicle hits a roadblock.

7:34 am: Siddiqui, in his last picture, shows a commando hiding behind a wall and launching an Rocket Propel Grenade (RPG).

7:41 and 7:42 am: Siddiqui sends two voice notes too Masood. In the first one he says: “What is it, RPG?” and in the second: “Masood, I’ve been hit”.

7:53 am: He tells a colleague in Kabul that he was sheltering in a mosque. In the meantime, a member of his unit has informed Masood that the wound is superficial and they are pulling him out.



7:59 am: Siddiqui shares his live location with Masood and at 8:01 am sends his last message. It is a response to Masood’s inquiry about his injury: “Just painful.”



Siddiqui’s phone signal thereafter moves slowly and over the next one hour, travels from Spin Boldak, towards Kandahar.



9:06 am: The tracking signal stops at Wat Mountain.



10 am (approximately): Masood and another colleague finally get through his phone but a stranger picks up and tells them he is a shopkeeper before hanging up.



Soon after, another Reuters photographer, shares with Masood photographs of Siddiqui’s body that had already made their way to social media.