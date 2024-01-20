ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Pannun 'Murder Plot': Czech Court Allows Extradition of Nikhil Gupta to the US

Nikhil Gupta has been accused of collaborating with an Indian government official to plot Pannun's murder.

The Quint
Published
World
1 min read
story-hero-img
i
Hindi Female
listen
Aa
Aa
Small
Aa
Medium
Aa
Large

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

Newsletter image

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

A Czech court on Friday, 19 January, approved the extradition of Nikhil Gupta, an Indian national, to the United States to be tried for allegedly plotting to kill Khalistani leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun on American soil, a report stated.

The Czech Justice Minister has a three-month window to seek the views of the country's Supreme Court in case questions arise with regard to the lower court's decision, a ministry spokesperson told Reuters.

Gupta was detained by Czech authorities in June 2023 after being accused by the US of collaborating with an official of the Indian government to murder Pannun.

Earlier, the Prague High Court had dismissed Gupta's appeal against extradition.

Also Read

Nikhil Gupta Case: US Govt Declines To Share Material With Defence Counsel

alsoRead-img
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

A petition on behalf of Gupta had also been filed in India's Supreme Court. The habeas corpus petition sought intervention of the Indian government to release him from prison in the Czech Republic, alleging that he was subjected to forced consumption of beef and pork during his detention in Czech custody, a direct violation of his religious beliefs, LiveLaw reported.

The petition further alleged that Gupta’s detention in the Czech Republic is illegal, as there was “no formal arrest and that the detention was at the instance of certain US agents".

However, the bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and SVN Bhatti expressed their lack of inclination to entertain the petition and observed that Gupta must approach the “concerned court" for relief.

Also Read

Pannun Assassination Plot: SC Dismisses Nikhil Gupta's Habeas Corpus Plea

alsoRead-img

(With inputs from Reuters.)

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from news and world

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
More News
×
×
Join Us On: