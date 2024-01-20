Pannun 'Murder Plot': Czech Court Allows Extradition of Nikhil Gupta to the US

A petition on behalf of Gupta had also been filed in India's Supreme Court. The habeas corpus petition sought intervention of the Indian government to release him from prison in the Czech Republic, alleging that he was subjected to forced consumption of beef and pork during his detention in Czech custody, a direct violation of his religious beliefs, LiveLaw reported.

The petition further alleged that Gupta’s detention in the Czech Republic is illegal, as there was “no formal arrest and that the detention was at the instance of certain US agents".

However, the bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and SVN Bhatti expressed their lack of inclination to entertain the petition and observed that Gupta must approach the “concerned court" for relief.