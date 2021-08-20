Closed, Relocated or Open: What's the Status of Embassies in Afghanistan?

Amid terrifying reports emerging from Afghanistan such as those of Taliban firing at protesters or conducting "targeted door-to-door visits" of their opponents; as well a perceived threat to life of many residents of the country; scenes of utter distress and desperation are emerging from the Kabul airport.

These developments come even as the organisation, in an attempt to dispel the fears, had promised security for all.



Visuals of panic at the Kabul airport include those of babies being passed to the front of queues at the airport so that at least they can get out of the country, and people falling to their deaths many feet below after they clung to a plane as it took off.



Meanwhile, many embassies have also drawn down their shutters or relocated.

Here is the present reported status of some of the embassies that were, or in a few cases, still are operational in Afghanistan; and the evacuation processes underway.