CIA Director Says Russian Invasion of Ukraine Affecting China's Taiwan Calculus

Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) Director Bill Burns said on Wednesday, 20 July, that the Russian invasion of Ukraine is influencing China's calculations regarding a potential attack on Taiwan.

"I suspect the lesson that the Chinese leadership and military are drawing is that you’ve got to amass overwhelming force if you’re going to contemplate that in the future," Burns said at the Aspen Security Forum, talking about Russian President Vladimir Putin's and the Russian military's "strategic failure" in Ukraine.

Russia invaded Ukraine on 24 February, and while most analysts believed that Kyiv would fall to Moscow within a week, the military led by President Zelenskyy has maintained control, albeit losing ground in the east.