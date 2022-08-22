'Welcome Back': China To Grant Visas to Indian Students After Over 2 Years

The X1-Visa will be issued to students who intend to go to China for long-term higher education, including both newly-enrolled students and those who return to China to resume their studies, the Chinese Embassy in New Delhi said in a statement.

While the new students will have to submit an original admission letter issued by a Chinese University, the older ones will have to produce a 'Certificate of Returning to Campus.'

Further, Indian and Chinese officials told news agency PTI that conversations to resume suspended direct flight operations between the two countries were also underway to facilitate the students' return.

Students from Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Russia, and several other countries arrived in China on chartered flights in recent weeks.

(With inputs from PTI.)