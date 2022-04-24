India Suspends Tourist Visas for Chinese Nationals: Reports
China has continued to refuse to let Indian students enter their country, despite India's appeals.
India has reportedly suspended tourist visas issued to Chinese citizens, according to a statement given by International Air Transport Association (IATA), an association of global airlines accessed by news agency Press Trust of India (PTI).
"Tourist visas issued to nationals of China (People's Republic) are no longer valid," IATA said in a circular issued on April 20, accessed by the PTI.
The circular said that only those passengers will be allowed in India who from within the country or are from Bhutan, Maldives and Nepal, or passengers who have a residence permit or visa/e-visa issued by India, or passengers with an overseas citizen of India (OCI) or a persons of Indian origin (PIO) card and passengers with a diplomatic passport.
This move has come after China has continued to refuse to let Indian students enter their country, despite India's appeal for over 20,000 Indian students who came to India during pandemic are unable to move back to China to resume physical classes in Chinese universities.
Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Arindam Bagchi had given a statement last month saying that these strict restrictions will impact the academic careers of thousands of Indian students. He had also said that the Chinese foreign ministry has said that they are examining arrangements for the return of Indian students from China.
"But let me clarify that till date, the Chinese side has not given any categorical response about the return of Indian students. We will continue to urge the Chinese side to adopt a congenial stance in the interest of our students and that they facilitate an early return to China so that our students can pursue their studies."Arindam Bagchi, spokesperson, Ministry of External Affairs
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Friday, 25 March, had met External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar for delegation-level talks, shortly after he paid a visit to National Security Advisor Ajit Doval at his office in Delhi's South Block.
After the meeting, Jaishankar had said that he strongly took up the predicament of Indian students studying in China, who haven't been allowed to return citing COVID restrictions.
"We hope China will take a non-discriminatory approach since it involves the future of many young people," he said.
(This story contains inputs from the Press Trust of India.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.