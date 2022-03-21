China Gives Stay-At-Home Orders With Millions Under Lockdown As COVID Cases Rise

Battling its biggest COVID-19 outbreak in two years, China, on Sunday, 20 March, imposed stay-at-home orders on millions of people in the country's northeast region.

Employing targeted lockdowns, strict travel restrictions and mass testings, the country was successful in keeping the virus at bay post the initial outbreak until now.

However, more than 4,000 new cases were reported across the country on Sunday, with two-thirds of the infections in the Jilin province, AFP reported.