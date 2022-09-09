When & How Will the New Monarch Charles III Be Coronated?: What We Know So Far

At the moment that Queen Elizabeth II died, the throne passed immediately and without ceremony to the longest-serving heir, Charles, the former Prince of Wales.

The 73-year-old’s first decision as the new king was to choose from one of his four names – Charles Philip Arthur George – and he has decided to be called King Charles III.

With a long history of triumphs and scandals, King Charles III still has a number of steps to cross before being crowned the King.

There is also a new title for Charles' wife, Camilla, who becomes the Queen Consort – a term used for the spouse of the monarch.