Is Russia Committing Genocide in Ukraine? An Expert Looks at the Warning Signs

There’s a real threat that Russia will commit genocide in Ukraine. As evidence of war crimes emerges, there is a reason to believe it may already be taking place.

“Russia’s forces have committed war crimes in Ukraine,” US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement on 23 March. Blinken cited as evidence for his allegation Russia’s destruction of “apartment buildings, schools, hospitals, critical infrastructure” and a maternity hospital in the besieged city of Mariupol that was marked with the Russian word for children.