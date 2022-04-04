Is Russia Committing Genocide in Ukraine? An Expert Looks at the Warning Signs
As evidence of war crimes emerges, there is a reason to believe that genocide may already be taking place.
There’s a real threat that Russia will commit genocide in Ukraine. As evidence of war crimes emerges, there is a reason to believe it may already be taking place.
“Russia’s forces have committed war crimes in Ukraine,” US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on 23 March. Blinken cited as evidence for his allegation Russia’s destruction of “apartment buildings, schools, hospitals, critical infrastructure” and a in the besieged city of Mariupol that was marked with the Russian word for children.
Russia has 1,189 civilians and wounded 1,901 additional Ukrainians since it began its attack on Ukraine in February 2022, according to the United Nations. This actual death toll is likely much higher.
Such attacks on civilians during conflict are considered under international law.
But war crimes also often take place in tandem with other atrocity crimes – that also encompasses ethnic cleansing, and genocide.
And indeed, there is evidence Russia has also committed , or widespread attacks . Such attacks include killings, enforced disappearances, torture.
These also include the mass that the Kremlin is reportedly carrying out in eastern Ukraine.
Some observers warn that this violence has the potential to , particularly given Russian propaganda and physical destruction of Mariupol and other cities.
Ukrainian officials claim genocide has already begun. “The aerial bombing of a children’s hospital,” President Volodymyr Zelenskyy , “is the ultimate evidence that genocide of Ukrainians is happening.”
Other experts disagree, sometimes arguing that the Russian violence doesn’t meet the .
Given the scale of Russian violence in Ukraine, however, genocide warnings need to be taken seriously.
The field of genocide studies, in which , has developed frameworks for assessing the threat of genocide in such volatile situations. These tools, including , indicate Ukraine is indeed at considerable risk for genocide.
Historical Precedent
Genocide refers to “acts committed with intent to destroy, in whole or in part, a national, ethnical, racial or religious group.”
These acts involve not just killing people, but seeking to destroy the target group by causing “serious bodily or mental harm,” creating harsh “conditions of life,” preventing births and “forcibly transferring” children to another group.
One predictor for genocide is a history of mass human rights violations and atrocity crimes, including genocide.
Russia has a long history of mass violence against Ukrainians and other groups.
Perhaps most infamously, the Soviet Union enacted land policies that prompted a food shortage and a famine, killing millions of Ukrainians from 1932 to 1933. This is known as the Holodomor, a Ukrainian word meaning meaning “death by hunger”.
Other Soviet atrocities include forced deportation of national and ethnic groups and massive political purges.
After the Soviet Union collapsed in 1991, Russia committed mass violence against civilians in Chechnya, Georgia, and Syria. It bombarded and obliterated cities like Grozny in 1995 and Aleppo in 2016.
Political Upheaval
Genocide and atrocity crimes are also strongly correlated with political upheaval, especially war. Such upheaval destabilizes a society and makes it less secure – especially for vulnerable groups of people who may be blamed for the political or economic instability.
Genocide has taken place during global conflicts, as illustrated by the genocide during World War I, and the during World War II.
And then there are genocides associated with and invasion, like the destruction of .
Such countries as and have also undertaken social engineering projects resulting in genocide.
Russia has experienced a number of political upheavals, including . Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is the sort of armed conflict often associated with atrocity crimes.
Ideology and Demonisation
Genocide is justified by propaganda and language that devalues and demonises target populations. Historical examples abound, ranging from European colonial caricatures of Indigenous “” and “savages” to Nazi representations of Jews as .
Russia is using this type of demonising language to justify its invasion of Ukraine. First, Russia depicts its violence as necessary to “” Ukraine. President Vladimir Putin, for example, has referred to the Ukrainian leadership as a far-right “.”
And second, Putin has suggested that Ukrainian identity is not real and that, historically, “Russians and Ukrainians are one people – .”
Understanding the Risk
Proving genocidal intent is difficult, especially in a court of law. This is evident in current debates – including an at the International Court of Justice – about whether Myanmar committed genocide against , a Muslim minority group.
But it can be inferred by patterns of violence consistent with the legal .
Has Russia Carried out Genocidal Acts?
Russia has targeted and killed civilians and reportedly forcibly deported hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians, including children, to Russia. It has bombed a maternity hospital.
Russia has also created “” in parts of Ukraine. It has and water supplies, deprived Ukrainians of and displaced within and outside of Ukraine.
Russia seeks to seize Donbas and other parts of eastern Ukraine, where, if Putin is taken at his word, Ukrainian identity will be erased.
There is a significant risk that Russia will commit genocide in Ukraine. It is possible that a genocide has already begun.
