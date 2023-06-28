Canada to Introduce New Work Permits for US H-1B Visa Holders

Applicants granted approval under this programme will be issued an open work permit that can last for a maximum of three years.

The release stated that these approved applicants "will be able to work for almost any employer anywhere in Canada."

It further clarified that spouses and dependants of the approved applicants would be eligible to apply for a temporary resident visa with a work or study permit.

According to a report by Canada-based CBC News, Fraser confirmed that by the end of 2023, the federal government would be on course to create an immigration pathway specifically designed for highly skilled individuals from around the world, which will enable them to come to Canada and work for technology companies, regardless of whether they hold a job offer or not.

The qualification criteria and the number of admissions the stream would allow have yet to be revealed.