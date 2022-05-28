UK PM Boris Johnson Faces Pressure To Resign Over ‘Partygate’ Scandal
Last week, the PM has taken “full responsibility” for the events but refused to quit.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is facing increasing pressure from lawmakers to resign over the alleged illegal parties held at his Downing Street residence during the COVID-19 lockdown in 2020, reported Reuters.
A Conservative lawmaker submitted a letter of no confidence against Boris Johnson on Friday, 27 May. Another lawmaker quit a role as an assistant to Britain's interior minister.
According to a report by Reuters, several Conservative lawmakers submitted letters calling for a confidence vote in Johnson to the chairman of the party's 1922 Committee. The vote will be triggered if 54 such letters are submitted.
'Toxic Culture', Alleges Lawmaker
Another Conservative lawmaker, Paul Holmes, said on Friday that he was resigning from his role as parliamentary private secretary at the Home Office. He blamed the “toxic culture” at Number 10 and said that the events have created a “deep mistrust” in both the government and the Conservative Party.
He also said that he will now focus on representing his constituents.
Holmes said, "It is clear to me that a deep mistrust in both the government and the Conservative Party has been created by these events ... It is distressing to me that this work on your behalf has been tarnished by the toxic culture that seemed to have permeated Number 10."
However, Holmes clarified that he had not written a letter to call for PM Johnson to resign, as per Reuters.
'Trust Is Most Important Commodity in Politics'
Bob Neill, the chair of parliament's justice committee, said that Johnson’s explanations were not credible.
Neill said that a report on Wednesday, 25 May, revealed that the illegal parties showed a pattern of "unacceptable behaviour" over months during Britain's coronavirus crisis and called for a change in leadership.
He said, "Trust is the most important commodity in politics, but these events have undermined trust in not just the office of the prime minister, but in the political process itself."
"To rebuild that trust and move on, a change in leadership is required"Bob Neill, Chair of Parliament's Justice Committee
(With inputs from Reuters.)
